Another year, another Halloween — and another game-slaying look from Halloween queen Heidi Klum. Klum, the model and former Project Runway host, has become the de facto matriarch of the dress-up holiday after hosting a lavish annual Halloween costume party for 20 years now; 2019 marked her 20th annual event.

This year, she went with green hair and a glittery mini dress getup. In fact, she was covered head to toe in glitter apparently dressed as a human firework.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, seems to have drawn the glitter line at his face.

“FIREWORKS,” she captioned the picture of the pair. Indeed.

As for her accessories, she topped off the look with earrings that read “Kaulitz,” a.k.a. her new married name.

Last year, Klum took on the role of Princess Fiona in Shrek, transforming into a green ogress for her big night. But that’s not the only impressive look she’s pulled off, even in just the past few years.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo on October 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Taylor Hill—FilmMagic

In 2017, she went as the werewolf in Michael Jackson’s music video for spooky (and seasonally-appropriate) hit “Thriller.”

Heidi Klum attends her 18th Annual Halloween Party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge on October 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images) Michael Stewart—Getty Images

In 2016, she recruited a brigade of lookalikes to dress up as her clones, creating quite a stir with her doppelgänger squad.

Model Heidi Klum (3rd L) is seen arriving at Heidi Klum's 17th Annual Halloween Party at Vandal on October 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo—FilmMagic

In the past, she’s also come bedecked as a real-life Jessica Rabbit, a butterfly with elaborate wings and even an aged version of herself.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party sponsored by GSN's Hellevator in New York on October 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Heidi Klum) Nicholas Hunt—2015 Getty Images

And once more, she’s set the internet alight with her chosen look. We can all try to play dress up — but Klum maintains her Halloween crown once more.

