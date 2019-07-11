Her 19-Month-Old Daughter Died After Being Held at an ICE Facility. Here's What Yazmin Juárez Told Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 10: Yazmin Juarez, whose 19-month-old daughter Mariee died after detention by ICE, testifies during a House Oversight and Reform subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties hearing discussing migrant detention centers' treatment of children on Capitol Hill on July 10, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Zach Gibson—Getty Images
By Julia Webster
10:56 AM EDT

Yazmin Juárez, a migrant mother whose 19-month-old daughter died weeks after being released from a detention facility in 2018, gave an emotional testimony at a Congressional hearing on Wednesday, where she said her daughter died as a result of “neglect and mistreatment.”

Juárez, 20, told the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties that she left Guatemala with her daughter to seek asylum in the United States. “We made this journey because we feared for our lives,” she said in Spanish, with a photograph of her and her daughter next to her. “I hoped to build a better, safer life for my daughter Mariee. Unfortunately I watched my baby girl die, slowly and painfully.”

Mairee died of a viral lung infection weeks after being released from the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “I hope her story will spur the United States government to act, so that children do not die because of neglect and mistreatment,” she said.

Yazmin Juarez and her daughter Mariee.
Photo Courtesy of Arnold & Porter.

Here is the full text of her prepared remarks:

Write to Julia Webster at julia.webster@time.com.

