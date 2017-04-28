The 30 Most Essential Game of Thrones Episodes

Warning: This post contains spoilers for all seasons of Game of Thrones.

Now that Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season has come to a close, many fans are taking a look back at everything that led up to the show’s controversial series finale.

But for those who don’t want to spend more than 72 hours re-watching the series from start to finish, there’s a solution. TIME’s guide to the 30 most essential episodes will help viewers binge the series in less than half the time it would normally take while still hitting most of the major plot points.

And while we don’t recommend that first-time viewers skip a single moment of Thrones, this selection of episodes is a good jumping off point for newcomers looking to understand what all the fuss is about.

Check out the full guide below.

