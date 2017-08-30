georgia16 Postal Workers Charged After Accepting Bribes to Deliver Drugs, Officials Say
Television

How Jon Snow's Letter to Sansa in Game of Thrones' Finale Sets Up an Unavoidable Clash

Megan McCluskey
5:54 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

After swearing allegiance to Daenerys Targaryen in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season, Jon Snow sent a raven north to break the news to Sansa Stark. However, the Lady of Winterfell didn't seem too keen on her half-brother's — or should we say cousin's — decision.

"This is the way he is, the way he's always been. He never asked for my opinion. Why would he start now?" she told Littlefinger after reading the scroll. "This is his writing, his signature. He pledged to fight for Daenerys Targaryen. He's bent the knee."

Jon's letter clearly didn't lessen Sansa's ongoing struggle to reconcile her support for him with her own desire for power. However, her main problem with his message may have been that he signed it as Warden of the North rather than King in the North.

Sansa,

Cersei Lannister has pledged her forces to our cause, as has Daenerys Targaryen. And if we survive this war, I have pledged our forces to Daenerys as the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. We are both coming to organise the defence of the realm.

Jon Snow – Warden of the North.

This change in status indicates that Jon has agreed to allow the North to be brought back into the Seven Kingdoms under Daenerys' rule. But considering Sansa's past experiences with those who have sat on the Iron Throne, it seems unlikely she'll accept that decision without a fight. Looks like tensions between the Stark siblings haven't cooled down yet.

