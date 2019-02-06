Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

The premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is only 67 days away, which means that there’s just enough time to catch up on — or rewatch — every single episode of the show before its final run. That is, if you can manage to fit in at least one episode per day.

Getting through 67 Game of Thrones episodes in a little over two months may seem like a daunting task, but TIME is here to make your binge-watching journey as smooth as possible. Beginning Feb. 6 — that’s exactly 67 days before the premiere of Game of Thrones season 8 — we’ll be updating this post with everything you need to know about that day’s assigned episode.

From a recap to an analysis of each installment’s most significant scene, we’ll provide a rundown of the essential details from every Game of Thrones episode ahead of the series’ April 14 return. Now, that’s not to say that some viewers won’t have different opinions about the episode’s winner or most memorable quote. This is just one lens through which fans can examine everything leading up to Game of Thrones season 8.

Check out TIME’s guide to binge-watching Game of Thrones one day at a time below.

Game of Thrones: Season 1, Episode 1

HBO

Episode name

“Winter Is Coming”

Episode recap

The death of Jon Arryn (John Standing), who serves as the Hand of the King, brings King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) and the Lannister clan north to visit the Starks at Winterfell. It doesn’t take long for things to sour once the royal entourage arrives. From the moment Robert demands to pay his respects to Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean) late sister, Lyanna (Aisling Franciosi), in the crypts, it’s clear there are some unresolved issues between the three families — something that becomes even more obvious when Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) pushes Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) out of a window for walking in on him with his twin sister, Cersei (Lena Headey). Meanwhile, the White Walkers make their presence known beyond the Wall, while across the Narrow Sea, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is given three dragon eggs at her wedding to Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa).

Episode winner

Robert Baratheon

Most memorable line

Ned Stark to Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) about Bran Stark: “He won’t be a boy forever. And, winter is coming.”

Most significant scene

The White Walkers terrorize three Night’s Watch rangers on a scouting mission beyond the Wall.

