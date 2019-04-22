Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

If the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere was all about the reunions, then episode 2 was mostly, endearingly all Battle of Winterfell buildup.

It’s clear we’re in ratcheting up territory. But that didn’t stop the world-devouring phenomenon from reliably giving us some downright hilarious memes of unforgettable moments before the major showdown.

So many shocking and beautiful things have happened in Westeros, and the fans have gotten through every gut-wrenching development with jokes.

There were solid memes about Bran Stark taking a trip up memory tower. There were really hilarious memes about Tormund. And there were really really great memes of Brienne.

Fan remixes abound.

Every week, TIME is naturally recognizing the show that was born to be endlessly recycled and interpreted with jokes with a meme round-up.

Here are the best memes of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Another dig at Kit Harington’s height

Sansa’s endorsement of Theon

Bran Stark stays squinting hauntingly at an “old friend”

The things we do for love

Brienne getting knighted and Brienne and Jamie’s general excellence

We’ll all have what Tormund’s having

Tormund and Brienne

Storytime with Tormund

The meaning of an Arya Gendry union

Jon and Dany

Ghost’s cameo

Talented Podrick

Tyrion being an excellent host despite Brienne’s orders

Afterward

End of the world connections

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.