Amandla Stenberg Is a New Kind of Hollywood Star
Amandla Stenberg, United States
Connecting Young Palestinians With the World
Rasha Abu-Safieh and Bassma Ali, Gaza
Kylian Mbappé Is the Future of Soccer
Kylian Mbappé, France
Ending the Age of Plastic
Christine Figgener, Germany
Champion of Classical Music
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, United Kingdom
America’s Sharpest Voice
Hasan Minhaj, United States
How BTS Is Taking Over the World
BTS, South Korea
Everything to Know About K-Pop Group BTS
BTS, South Korea
Telling Saudi Stories
Fatima al Banawi, Saudi Arabia
Transforming Rural Healthcare
Arthur Zang, Cameroon
Warrior for Women’s Rights
Sabrina Cartabia, Argentina
How Kylian Mbappé Stays Grounded
Kylian Mbappé, France
Sebastian Kurz on Governing Alongside the Far Right
Sebastian Kurz, Austria
Christine and the Queens Is Boldly Reimagining Pop
Hélöise Letissier, France
Ariana Grande Is Ready to Be Happy
Ariana Grande, United States
Taking the Stage
Anthony Boyle, Northern Ireland
Adwoa Aboah Is Redefining Traditional Beauty Standards
Adwoa Aboah, United Kingdom
Blazing a Trail
Hou Yifan, China
Giving His All
Chris Long, United States
Kano’s Jane Austen
Farida Ado, Nigeria
Fighting to Save Our Oceans
Kerstin Forsberg, Peru
The Weeknd on Fame, Love and ‘Melancholy’
The Weeknd, Canada
Rapping for Freedom
Sonita Alizadeh, Afghanistan
Life of the Party
Kevin Kühnert, Germany
