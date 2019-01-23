When the 91st Academy Awards air live on Feb. 24, though there may not be a host, one thing is certain: there’s no telling which movies the Academy will favor. The Golden Globes surprised many viewers with Best Picture wins for Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody, and it remains to be seen whether these films will thrive again at the 2019 Oscars.

Tied for ten Oscar nominations each, The Favourite and Roma lead the pack this year. Close behind are the Dick Cheney biopic Vice and Bradley Cooper’s take on the classic musical film A Star Is Born, tied with eight nominations. Early favorite If Beale Street Could Talk only received three nods, while Globe winners Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody each won five.

Marvel’s Black Panther also made history with its seven nominations—it’s now the first superhero movie ever nominated for Best Picture.

If you’re not caught up on all the movies nominated for the 2019 Oscars, fear not. You still have a few more weeks to watch them all. Some nominees, including If Beale Street Could Talk and Mary Poppins Returns, are still playing in theaters. Others, like Roma and Black Panther, are now available to stream. Here’s how to watch every film nominated for the 2019 Oscars.

A Star Is Born

Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) is a superstar who falls in love with aspiring singer Ally (Lady Gaga), but their relationship is tested by Maine’s alcoholism and Ally’s sudden fame. The romantic musical—Cooper’s directorial debut—is the fourth version of the story, which originated in 1937. After A Star Is Born won just one of the four Golden Globes for which it was nominated, it will be interesting to see how the film fares with the Academy.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Actor in a Leading Role — Bradley Cooper; Actor in a Supporting Role — Sam Elliot; Actress in a Leading Role — Lady Gaga; Cinematography; Music (Original Song) — “Shallow”; Best Picture; Sound Mixing; Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Where to watch:

iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, FandangoNOW

If Beale Street Could Talk

Based on James Baldwin’s acclaimed novel of the same name, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk centers on the deep romance between Tish and Fonny, whose lives are put on hold when Fonny is falsely accused of a crime.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Actress in a Supporting Role — Regina King; Music (Original Score); Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

Where to watch:

If Beale Street Could Talk is still playing in theaters.

BlacKkKlansman

John David Washington and Adam Driver star in Spike Lee’s acclaimed film about two detectives, Ron Stallworth (Washington) and Flip Zimmerman (Driver), who attempt to infiltrate a Colorado chapter of the KKK in the 1970s. The film, based on a true story, was also nominated for a Producers Guild of America award and four Golden Globe awards. It won the Grand Prix at Cannes.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Actor in a Supporting Role — Adam Driver; Directing — Spike Lee; Film Editing; Music (Original Score); Best Picture; Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

The movie is also being re-released in theaters following the announcement of its six nominations.

Green Book

Green Book, directed by Peter Farrelly and co-written by Nick Vallelonga, stars Viggo Mortenson and Mahershala Ali as Tony Lip and Dr. Don Shirley. The movie, a buddy comedy about a black pianist’s journey through the Jim Crow South with a white bodyguard and driver, won Best Film at the Producers Guild of America Awards and won three Golden Globe awards.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Actor in a Leading Role — Viggo Mortenson; Actor in a Supporting Role — Mahershala Ali; Film Editing; Best Picture; Writing (Original Screenplay) — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Where to watch:

Green Book is still playing in theaters.

Roma

Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón directs this Spanish-language film, drawn from his own childhood, about the life of a maid in a middle-class Mexico City home in the 1970s. Roma won two Golden Globes, including Best Director for Cuarón.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Actress in a Leading Role — Yalitza Aparicio; Actress in a Supporting Role — Marina De Tavira; Cinematography; Directing — Alfonso Cuarón; Foreign Language Film; Production Design; Sound Editing; Sound Mixing; Writing (Original Screenplay) — Alfonso Cuarón

Where to watch:

Netflix

Black Panther

The highest-grossing Marvel movie of all time, Black Panther is now the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture. After assuming the role of king of Wakanda, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must defeat a new threat, in the form of Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, in order to save his country.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Costume Design; Music (Original Score); Music (Original Song) — “All the Stars”; Best Picture; Production Design; Sound Editing; Sound Mixing

Where to watch:

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

Bohemian Rhapsody

This biopic about Freddie Mercury and Queen celebrates the music of the beloved rock band while diving into the life of its lead singer (played by Rami Malek). Bohemian Rhapsody was a surprise hit with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, winning Best Actor for Malek and Best Motion Picture — Drama at this year’s Golden Globes.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Actor in a Leading Role — Rami Malek; Film Editing; Best Picture; Sound Editing; Sound Mixing

Where to watch:

Bohemian Rhapsody is still playing in theaters.

First Man

Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong in this Damien Chazelle-directed drama that documents humankind’s first trip to the moon. The film won this year’s Golden Globe award for Original Score.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Production Design; Sound Editing; Sound Mixing; Visual Effects

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube

Mary Poppins Returns

In this sequel to the 1964 classic, Emily Blunt stars as the iconic nanny Mary Poppins, who has returned to help the now-grown Banks children. Lin-Manuel Miranda co-stars.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Costume Design; Music (Original Score); Music (Original Song) — “The Place Where Lost Things Go”; Production Design

Where to watch:

Mary Poppins Returns is still playing in theaters.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

This animated take on the beloved Spider-Man comic book character, which delves into a parallel universe with multiple versions of the same superhero, comes to life with voice acting by Mahershala Ali and Bryan Tyree Henry.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Animated Feature Film

Where to watch:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse is still playing in theaters.

Vice

Christian Bale disappears into the visage of former Vice President Dick Cheney in this biopic from The Big Short director Adam McKay, which co-stars Oscar winner Sam Rockwell as President George W. Bush.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Actor in a Leading Role — Christian Bale; Actor in a Supporting Role — Sam Rockwell; Actress in a Supporting Role — Amy Adams; Directing; Film Editing; Makeup and Hairstyling; Best Picture; Writing (Original Screenplay) — Adam McKay

Where to watch:

Vice is still playing in theaters.

The Favourite

Tied with Roma for the most Oscar nominations this year, The Favourite is an early-18th-century period piece about Queen Anne and the two women vying for her favor.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Actress in a Leading Role — Olivia Colman; Actress in a Supporting Role — Emma Stone; Actress in a Supporting Role — Rachel Weisz; Cinematography; Costume Design; Directing — Yorgos Lanthimos; Film Editing; Best Picture; Production Design; Writing (Original Screenplay) — Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Where to watch:

The Favourite is still playing in theaters.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Based on the memoir of the same name, Can You Ever Forgive Me? is based on the true story of Lee Israel, a biographer down on her luck who turned to forging letters by celebrities and writers.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Actor in a Supporting Role — Richard E. Grant; Actress in a Leading Role — Melissa McCarthy; Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

Where to watch:

Can You Ever Forgive Me? is still playing in theaters.

The Wife

A wife begins to doubt the life she’s been living when her husband, a revered writer, is to be presented with the Nobel Prize for Literature. Glenn Close won the Best Actress award at the Golden Globes for her leading role.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Actress in a Leading Role — Glenn Close

Where to watch:

The Wife is still playing in theaters.

At Eternity’s Gate

Willem Dafoe stars as the Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh in this chronicle of the end of the tortured painter’s life.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Actor in a Leading Role — Willem DaFoe

Where to watch:

At Eternity’s Gate is not yet available online.

Cold War

In 1950s Poland, a forbidden romance begins against the backdrop of the Cold War and continues across countries and decades.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Cinematography; Directing — Pawel Pawlikowski; Foreign Language Film

Where to watch:

Cold War is still playing in theaters.

First Reformed

Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried star in Paul Schrader’s drama about a pastor of a small congregation unraveling from inner turmoil.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Writing (Original Screenplay) — Paul Schrader

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Avengers: Infinity War

A truly staggering number of Marvel superheroes reunite for Infinity War, the latest installment in the Avengers franchise.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Visual Effects

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, Netflix

Christopher Robin

Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet come to life in this live-action/CGI update to a classic tale, which finds Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) now grown and in need of some help to recover the joy of his childhood.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Visual Effects

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Ready Player One

Based on the novel of the same name, this Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi action movie takes place, in part, inside the world of a video game.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Visual Effects

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, HBO Now, HBO Go

Solo: A Star Wars Story

A young Han Solo goes on an adventure with the rest of the Star Wars gang in the latest franchise spinoff.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Visual Effects

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, Netflix

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Coen brothers tell a story of the Old West in six short parts on Netflix.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Costume Design; Music (Original Song) — “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”; Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Written by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Where to stream:

Netflix

A Quiet Place

John Krasinski directs himself and real-life wife Emily Blunt in a horror parable about the fears that accompany parenthood.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Sound Editing

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson’s animated comedy depicts an apocalyptic future wherein dogs have overpopulated Japan and are exiled to their own island.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Animated Feature Film; Music (Original Score)

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, HBO Now, HBO Go

Mary Queen of Scots

The Queen of Scots (Saoirse Ronan) attempts to overthrow her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie) in this look at the rivalry, independence and conspiracy that characterized their rule.

Received Oscar nominations for:

Costume Design; Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to watch:

Mary Queen of Scots is still playing in theaters.

Border

This Swedish film combines the genres of thriller, romance and crime with folklore, as Tina, a customs officer with a facial difference, learns the truth about her past.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to stream:

Border is still playing in theaters.

Shoplifters

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s drama about a family of shoplifters living in poverty won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Foreign Language Film

Where to watch:

Shoplifters is still playing in theaters.

Capernaum

The winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Capernaum is a Lebanese drama about a young Syrian refugee who sues his parents for bringing him into the world.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Foreign Language Film

Where to stream:

Capernaum is still in theaters.

Never Look Away

A German thriller, Never Look Away follows the story of two art students in postwar East Berlin.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Foreign Film

Where to watch:

Never Look Away is still playing in theaters.

Free Solo

A professional rock climber sets out to be the first free solo climber of El Capitan, the dauntingly tall and steep rock formation in Yosemite National Park.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Documentary (Feature)

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Filmmaker RaMell Ross shares intimate moments in the lives of two black men in Alabama over the course of five years.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Documentary (Feature)

Where to watch:

Hale County This Morning, This Evening is still playing in theaters.

Minding the Gap

A Hulu original documentary, Minding the Gap follows three young friends who find joy in skateboarding despite the challenges they face in their Rust Belt hometown.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Documentary (Feature)

Where to watch:

Hulu

Of Fathers and Sons

Director Talal Derki, whose last film won a Jury Prize at Sundance, documents the life of a radical Islamist family in his native country of Syria.

Received Oscar nomination/s for:

Documentary (Feature)

Where to watch:

Of Fathers and Sons is not yet available online.

RBG

The life of the “Notorious RBG,” Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is examined in this documentary from Betsy West and Julie Cohen.

Received Oscar nomination/s for:

Documentary (Feature)

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Google Play, YouTube

Incredibles 2

The long-awaited sequel to 2004’s Incredibles finally hit theaters last year, following the efforts of the most incredible animated family as they continue to fight to save the world.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Best Animated Feature

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Mirai

Mamoru Hosada’s Japanese animated film tells the relatable story of a boy whose life is changed when the birth of his sister leaves him feeling forgotten.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Best Animated Feature

Where to watch:

Mirai is still playing in theaters.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

The sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Internet is another journey into the world of gaming, but this movie places its title character inside of the world wide web.

Received Oscar nomination for:

Best Animated Feature

Where to watch:

Ralph Breaks the Internet is still playing in theaters.

How to stream all the Oscar-nominated shorts

All Oscar-nominated short films in documentary, animation and live action will be available on ShortsTV ahead of the Oscars. Below are the nominees:

Short Film (Animated)

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Short Film (Live Action)

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Documentary (Short Subject)

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.