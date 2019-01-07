The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards have kicked off, bringing together Hollywood’s biggest stars of film and TV to recognize the past year’s achievements. Among the contenders for awards at the 2019 Golden Globes are Adam McKay’s Vice, which is leading the movie categories with six nominations, Black Panther, A Star Is Born, Sharp Objects, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Killing Eve and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Hosted by Sandra Oh, who also picked up a nomination for her role in Killing Eve, and Andy Samberg, all winners will be announced on Jan. 6.

Jeff Bridges will be honored at the ceremony with the Cecil B. DeMille Award to honor lifetime achievement in film. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will honor comedy legend Carol Burnett with its first ever lifetime achievement award for television.

See all of the 2019 Golden Globe winners below.

Michael Douglas from the “The Kominsky Method” accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Phil Lord from the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” accepts the Best Motion Picture – Animated award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

Richard Madden from “Bodyguard” accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephen James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Joe Weinberg (R) from “The Americans” accept the Best Television Series – Drama award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Ben Whishaw, Best Supporting Actor in a Series Limited-Series or TV Movie for 'A Very English Scandal' at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Rob Latour—REX/Shutterstock

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, 7 Seconds

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Presenters Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the 76 Golden Globe Awards. Reuters

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

“All the Stars” — Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies” — Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War” — A Private War

“Revelation” — Boy Erased

“Shallow” — A Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Catriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timtohée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKLansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Defoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Curaón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam Mckay, Vice

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Television Series (Comedy)

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Alfonso Curaron, Roma

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Curry, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)

Kapernaeu

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candace Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

