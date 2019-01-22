The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards are here.
The Favourite, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, and Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, lead the nominees with 10 nods each, closely followed by Vice and A Star Is Born, with eight nominations apiece. The milestone superhero movie Black Panther nabbed seven nods.
Spike Lee earned his first nomination for Best Director for BlacKkKlansman, which also earned five other nods, including for Best Picture. He becomes the sixth black filmmaker to earn a nomination for directing, following Jordan Peele, who was the fifth-ever black director nominated in 2018 for Get Out.
Here is a full list of the nominees.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortenesen, Green Book
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Directing
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Documentary (Feature)
Free Solo
Hail County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary (Short)
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Music (Original Score)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Music (Original Song)
“All the Stars” — Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” — RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” — Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” — A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Short Film (Animated)
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Short Film (Live Action)
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice