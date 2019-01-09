Kevin Hart Confirms He Will Not Host the Academy Awards After Controversy: 'I'm Just Done'
Kevin Hart on 'Today' on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. On Wednesday, he confirmed on 'Good Morning America' that he will not host this year's Academy Awards show.
By Associated Press
10:31 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — Kevin Hart says he won’t be hosting the Academy Awards.

“No,” was his response when asked Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Hart says it’s too late to prepare.

Hart added it’s “hard to predict what can happen.” But he doesn’t want “people to think there’s a thing about me and the Academy.”

The Motion Picture Academy has not named a replacement host for its Feb. 24 awards show since Hart backed away days after being named host last month when some anti-gay tweets he posted a decade ago resurfaced.

Earlier this week on his Sirius XM show, “Straight from the Hart,” he again apologized to the LGBTQ community.

He told “GMA” he’s not giving any more explanations. Hart says, “I’m just done.”

