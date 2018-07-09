On June 11, the International House of Pancakes made a big announcement: they were changing their name to “IHOb,” at least temporarily, standing for “International House of Burgers,” and unveiling a new product on the menu. (A burger, naturally — or, in IHOb parlance, an “Ultimate Steakburger.”)

While the change got plenty of hype online, and resulted in brick-and-mortar locations swapping out their signage in favor of the new brand name for the ubiquitous diner chain, it was not meant to last long. And on Monday, IHOb reverted once more to its original name of IHOP.

“We really abbreciate the burgerin’ loyalty, but we’re back @IHOP again,” the IHOb Twitter account announced. (The gimmick of the alternate brand had been replacing “P’s” with “B’s” in all of their language, which explains the unusual spelling.)

When one Twitter user joked that their change of heart (and name) must not have gone well, IHOP itself had a response: “The blan was to get beople talking about our new burgers. And it worked. Look at us, two silly pancakes talkin’ about burgers,” they explained of their nearly-one-month marketing stunt.

The plan does seem to have gotten people talking — after all, now we all know that IHOP serves both their traditional pancakes and, yes, a burger. Hopefully no one got too attached to the alternative “IHOb” name in the process. But if you already checked out the burger, and are a fan of that particular dish, the good news is it seems that menu item is at least sticking around.