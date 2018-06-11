IHOP has, for now at least, changed its name to “IHob” in hopes of getting people excited about the chain’s new burger offerings.

The “b” stands for burgers, the food chain announced Monday after teasing the earth-shattering tweak along with a selection of burgers like the “ultimate steakburgers.” It may not have the same ring to it, but it’s an endeavor to inform people that the burgers are available to arrive at a corner booth near you.

The chain is better known for breakfasts than for burgers, and that’s exactly what the the division of Dine Brands Global wants to change.

“One of the very first things we did was to gauge people’s awareness of burgers at IHOP,” chief marketing officer Brad Haley told AdAge. “The awareness was low, quite low, I’d say.”

To get people wondering what in the world “IHob” stood for, the pancake chain slyly teased the switch last week.

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP,” IHOB wrote on Twitter. “Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18,” the company wrote.

And then came the answer.

Whether it’s a temporary promotional stunt or not, it was not lost on Twitter users who had all sorts of fun with it.

This isn’t the first time the pancake giant has messed with perfection. The International House of Pancakes, as it was known to the world since 1958, was shortened to “IHOP” in 1973.

Not everyone is certain this is the right move. See some of the reactions below.

Say goodbye the IHOP twitter handle for now. For the time being, it’s all about IHob and comedy with a letter b theme.