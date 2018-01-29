While Cardi B’s refreshing candor on the 2018 Grammys red carpet made headlines for the irrepressible “Bodak Yellow” rapper, her performance of “Finesse” with the night’s big winner Bruno Mars, also tickled the fancy of the collective Internet.

During the performance of the song, Cardi B and Bruno Mars appeared in full ’90s-inspired regalia that reflected the In Living Color feel of the track’s music video. Cardi, in particular, really leaned into the theme by sporting a custom Moschino look in bright colors, complete with a long duster coat and a bucket hat.

Needless to say, Cardi’s performance — and her outfit — made quite the impression on the Internet, who thought that the look might have been inspired by a youthful activity.