The Internet Delivered the Funniest Memes of Cardi B's Colorful Grammys Outfit
Theo Wargo—WireImage
By Cady Lang
11:35 AM EST

While Cardi B’s refreshing candor on the 2018 Grammys red carpet made headlines for the irrepressible “Bodak Yellow” rapper, her performance of “Finesse” with the night’s big winner Bruno Mars, also tickled the fancy of the collective Internet.

During the performance of the song, Cardi B and Bruno Mars appeared in full ’90s-inspired regalia that reflected the In Living Color feel of the track’s music video. Cardi, in particular, really leaned into the theme by sporting a custom Moschino look in bright colors, complete with a long duster coat and a bucket hat.

Needless to say, Cardi’s performance — and her outfit — made quite the impression on the Internet, who thought that the look might have been inspired by a youthful activity.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE