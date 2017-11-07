It appears that the emperor’s new clothes are still en vogue — at least, that’s the conclusion many are coming to after Moschino‘s tongue-in-cheek dry cleaning bag dresses hit the retail market this fall.

The dresses, which made their debut as part of creative director Jeremy Scott‘s trash-themed F/W ’17 collection for the Italian fashion house, are made out of transparent polyester that pays homage to dry cleaning garment bags with screen printing that reads “Free pickup and delivery” and a white panel on top that says “We [heart] our customers.”

They’re currently being sold for a hot $735 as a “cape sheer overlay dress” on Browns Fashion, which is causing exactly the kind of reaction you might expect it to. This isn’t new to Scott, however, who courted controversy in the past with a collection that heavily referenced the drug culture of the ’80s with cheeky, irreverent accessories that replicated pills and prescription bottles and drew the ire of those who felt it mocked drug abuse and addiction.

See the design on the runway below.