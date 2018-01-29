Wherever “Bodak Yellow” star Cardi B goes, she’s sure to make a statement.

On the red carpet for Sunday night’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards, Cardi wowed in a sparkling, structural dress—and she took a moment to share some pearls of wisdom with E!‘s Giuliana Rancic.

“I’m feeling butterflies in my stomach” and another, more private region, Cardi said. She also reflected on dealing with her rising fame: “I’m tryin’ to get away from gossip sites,” she said, saying she’s been avoiding responding to “bad comments.”

Finally, when it comes to career advice, Cardi had some strong insights to offer: “Do what you have to do—do it your way,” she said.

That’s certainly been a successful strategy for the Bronx-born rapper, former dancer and VH1 reality show star. She’s now one of music’s biggest breakout stories of the last year, with six songs currently charting on the Billboard Hot 100. She was also nominated for two Grammys for chart-topper “Bodak Yellow,” and will perform with Bruno Mars.