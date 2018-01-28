Newsfeed
See Celebrities Hit the 2018 Grammys Red Carpet
Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.
Recording artist Kelly Clarkson, white rose detail, attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Recording artist Kelly Clarkson, white rose detail, attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.Kevin Mazur—NARAS/Getty Images
Recording artist Kelly Clarkson, white rose detail, attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Actors Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Recording artist Cyndi Lauper attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Host James Corden attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Recording artist Lady Gaga, white rose detail, attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.
Recording artist and actor Janelle Monae attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.
Recording artist Kelly Clarkson, white rose detail, attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur—NARAS/Getty Images
awards

Here's Who's Wearing White Roses on the Grammys Red Carpet

Raisa Bruner
6:38 PM ET

At the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the music industry's glitterati all showed their support for gender equality by wearing white roses. Inspired by #TimesUp, the white rose movement was a popular with stars like Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Cyndi Lauper and Reba McEntire.

"I think it’s important to stand in solidarity with our sisters, our friends, mother, daughters, women all over the world to raise awareness about what’s happening," "New Rules" singer Dua Lipa told TIME at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy gala on Saturday night. "We all want a brighter future, we all want equality, we all want to see us moving forward. We have to battle bit by bit, but it’s all worth it."

"To be able to pivot attention to something that’s so helpful is super clarifying for any female that does any sort of job, to feel like they’re not alone," Rita Ora told TIME at the Davis party.

Some men also chose to pin a white rose to their lapels, including show host James Corden, The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall and Drew Taggart and Best New Artist nominee Khalid.

A group of female leaders in the music business joined together to form Voices in Entertainment over the last week, explaining in a statement they were inspired by the #TimesUp campaign. "Tonight we stand with our brothers and sisters in music in support of equal representation in the workplace, for leadership that reflects the diversity of our society, workplaces free of sexual harassment and a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward," they shared in a statement. What does the white rose mean? The statement specifically notes that the white rose was chosen because "historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."

For the Golden Globes, Hollywood's stars had chosen to eschew colorful red carpet attire for black dresses as their mark of solidarity.

Follow TIME