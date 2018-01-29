Lady Gaga Shouted Out Time’s Up During Her Grammys Performance

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards may not have the black-themed solidarity of the Golden Globes a few weeks earlier, but that didn’t stop Lady Gaga from shouting out the Time’s Up movement.

The singer-songwriter, who is nominated for two Grammys, gave a performance of her songs “Joanne” and “Million Reasons”—and during the set, she said directly into the mic, “Time’s up.”

In the wake of the #MeToo fallout, a number of entertainers throughout the music and film industries have unified to call out sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace. A legal fund established in support of victims has raised more than $19 million on GoFundMe so far.

Gaga additionally pinned a white rose to her garb as an act of solidarity with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. A number of stars could be seen on the Grammys red carpet wearing the same pin.

Gaga was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Million Reasons” as well as Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne.