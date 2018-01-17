While the all-black dress code that stars adopted for the Golden Globes red carpet this year as a sign of solidarity with abuse victims through the Time’s Up initiative was questioned as an effective form of demonstration, it appears that Hollywood isn’t done using the black dress protest to address sexual misconduct and gender inequality.

According to Vogue, Condé Nast and eBay have partnered with Time’s Up to auction off 39 of the black gowns and tuxedos from the Globes red carpet, ranging from Reese Witherspoon’s Zac Posen full-skirted gown to Zoe Kravitz’s sleek Saint Laurent column dress; the looks are being donated by the designers who dressed the stars and the proceeds will directly benefit the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

In a statement, Vogue editor-in-chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour stated the importance of using style to “support meaningful social change.”

“Through this auction that will take place on eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we’re hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year’s historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time’s Up initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct,” Wintour said.

Those who are interested in scoring looks like Meryl Streep’s Vera Wang gown, Nicole Kidman’s Givenchy dress, and Kerry Washington’s Prabal Gurung ensemble can log onto eBay on Friday, January 19, at 9 a.m., EST when the auction officially begins.