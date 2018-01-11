It turns out Dame Helen Mirren is even younger than she thought she was. During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host informed Mirren that she’s actually 72 years old, not 73.

After DeGeneres complimented Mirren for being vocal about her age, the Winchester actor began to question how old she really is. “I think I’m 73. My husband and I, we forget,” Mirren said despite DeGeneres’ insistence. “Are you sure? I think I’m 73…This is fantastic! This is amazing. I’ve just made a whole year. Because we thought we were 74 and then we we worked it out and no, we’re 73. And so we both went, ‘Oh, fantastic, we’ve got a whole year, a whole extra year.’ And now I’ve got another whole year.”

DeGeneres, of course, couldn’t resist poking fun at the slip-up. “Although it does seem like you’re aging, you don’t know your age,” she joked. “I was gonna say you look great but you’re losing it.”

Watch the full clip below.