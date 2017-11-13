Dame Helen Mirren wants to play Trump.

The Oscar-winning actor told a crowd at Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film & TV last month that she would love to test her skills by playing Trump.

“I’d be so funny as Trump,” Mirren said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I love it. I’ve almost got the hair!”

It’s not just a lark, for Mirren, though. She thinks playing the President of the United States would be a challenge even for her formidable acting skills. “I mean what a fascinating character. What an extraordinary character. I mean that’s a character isn’t it, the real thing?” she said. “But you know, a fantastic sort of slightly Shakespearean character. He may have a Shakespearean fall, I don’t know but you know, he is an extraordinary character.”

As an actor, Mirren says she knows that she would need to get into Trump’s mind to properly portray him, and she is fully prepared to do it. “I don’t think that would be too difficult to penetrate [his mind] quite honestly,” she said. “You look at the upbringing. You look at the schooling, the father, the mother. I don’t know much about Mr. Trump’s background, but if I was to play him, I would definitely start there. You have to start with the child, and the child is very much in Trump.” Hopefully Mirren will get the chance to fulfill her dream.