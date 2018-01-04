Ellen DeGeneres wants Eric Trump to know she’s not part of a conspiracy against his dad, President Donald Trump.

DeGeneres woke up to see her name spread across social media after the President’s son Eric took to Twitter to call the platform’s suggestion that he follow her, along with Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, “shocking” in his caption that included the hashtag #DeepState.

She says the idea is “the craziest thing.”

“Apparently I’m part of some secret government conspiracy called the deep state,” she joked in a Wednesday clip on The Ellen Show. (Some of Trump’s allies in conservative media suggest the so-called “deep state” is made up of people within the government who are actively conspiring to undermine the President.) “Which is ridiculous because no one has undermined Donald Trump more than Donald Trump,” she said.

DeGeneres then continued to have fun with the moment.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you. I am not part of the deep state. I’m honored that you think I’m powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy,” she said, explaining she just can’t make the time in her trademark style. “I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Monday, and on Wednesday, Beyoncé and I host an illuminati brunch.”

Denying any part of any possible conspiracy, she theorized those suggestions might have popped up for Eric because Ivanka and Tiffany Trump are two of DeGeneres’s 76.7 million followers.

And she recommended he follow her too because while they may not be on the same political page, she has cute animal videos.

Despite this, Eric has not yet appeared to take her up on her offer as of Thursday morning.

Watch the full clip below.