Stranger Things Gave Us the Dad Dancing Meme We Didn't Know We Needed

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things .

Stranger Things' Chief Jim Hopper dancing has inevitably become a delightful meme.

Season 2 of the hit Netflix sci-fi mystery answered a ton of questions , chief among them being, how does Hopper (David Harbour) unwind when he's not investigating? Lucky for us, episode three provided the answer in the form of a dance.

The context: In Stranger Things season 2 , Hopper takes Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in. As they fix up her dusty new home, he selects a record and declares "all right this...this is music." Jim Croce's "You Don't Mess Around With Jim" plays as Hopper snaps his fingers, shuts his eyes and gets into the groove. Eleven looks on in shock.

It was only a matter of time until the internet gave fans what they wanted — Hopper dancing to a bunch of other songs. Enter the Twitter account @hopperdancingto, which has taken the video clip and layered on songs like Earth, Wind &; Fire's "September" and Blackstreet's "No Diggity."

This is clearly the meme status that Hopper, the waffle extravaganza slinging dad deserves. He joins the ranks of Armie Hammer , Winnie the Pooh a gorilla and countless other dancing heroes.

See Hopper bust a move to some hilarious songs below.

Jim Hopper dancing to Fat Lip - Sum 41 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/cs7LsaxOKf - Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 29, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - The Police #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/x812b77gxe - Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 29, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Sweet Dreams - Eurythmics #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/uc9mD59iOa - Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 29, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Thriller - Michael Jackson #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/utjTGPS4wg - Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 29, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Earth, Wind & Fire - September #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/j0g6SqgZZV - Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 30, 2017

The account even remixes what shall now be known as "the Hopper" to the tune of "Jump In the Line" Harry Belafonte, a song Harbour's co-star Winona Ryder (who plays Joyce) famously danced to in the iconic Beetlejuice .

Jim Hopper dancing to Jump In The Line - Harry Belafonte (Beetlejuice) #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/5sxe9ralfs - Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 30, 2017

Hopper's a tough guy, but the meme was enough to melt his heart.