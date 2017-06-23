This Intrepid Gorilla Dancer Unanimously Won the Hearts of the Internet

Zola, an intrepid gorilla at the Dallas Zoo, unanimously won the hearts of the Internet after a video of him joyfully dancing and twirling in a large tub of water went viral.

As many people online noted, Zola's splashy dance performance bore a striking resemblance to welder-by-day, dancer-by-night Alex Owens' famous water dance routine from the classic '80s dance movie, Flashdance . So really, it was only a matter of time before someone synced the theme song " Flashdance...What a Feeling" by Irene Cara to Zola's memorable dance routine, in what might be one of the most fitting pairings on the web.

However, Twitter user @BobHagh took it one step further by pairing Zola's hot moves with Michael Sembello's "Maniac," a song that plays an integral part in the movie.

I added some music to this. pic.twitter.com/UwjhTKpaeu - Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) June 22, 2017

What a feeling, indeed!