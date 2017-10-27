Stranger Things Season 2 Has Dropped and the Internet's Mind Is in the Upside Down

Just hours after the highly anticipated second season of Stranger Things hit Netflix , fans could barely handle the impact.

The sci-fi mystery cult hit launched on midnight Friday, and many fans came to the (correct) conclusion that escaping to the thrilling world created by the Duffer brothers was far more important than sleep. And as they binged, superfans took to Twitter to share wacky observations and praise and to just generally freak out.

The emotional stakes were pretty high, and people were quick to share their delight at seeing old friends and new characters alike. The timing of this Netflix launch couldn't be more fitting, of course, as the new season takes place a year after Season 1 and right around Halloween, signaling what may well be an annual cultural event on the spooky holiday.

See the best early reactions to Stranger Things Season 2 below.

If anyone asks... I have left the country.... but really I'll be in my room watching #StrangerThings all day 🎃😜😛 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/jwRSKWpPJZ - Television Wire (@Televisionwire) October 27, 2017

Walking into work after staying up all night watching #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/8zIg9BdYfn - Boo-flix Canada (@Netflix_CA) October 27, 2017

I still haven’t slept, damn you Netflix auto play. I can’t stop. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/KCDcibZgxX - Austin (@AustinCTweets) October 27, 2017

People felt bonded to Jonathan, who always taught Will that misfits are the coolest.

Another user noted that Max, a new character, just can't win.

One user was particularly thrilled about Hopper's new roommate.

Name a more iconic duo. i will NOT WAIT. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/zTFLI9rr2i - Stranger Things 2 (@yvng_adam16) October 27, 2017

Of course, there's only one thing worse than being stuck in the Upside Down. And that's spoilers.