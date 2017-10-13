Be Soothed By the Armie Hammer Viral Dance Bringing Delight to the Masses

Sometimes, the Internet can seem like a never-ending source of depressing news, but other times it can be a source of pure joy, something that rang especially true this week with one cheeky Twitter account dedicated to bringing delight to the masses with clips of Hollywood heartthrob Armie Hammer dancing to everyone's favorite songs.

The account, which is appropriately called @armiedancingto , features a clip from Hammer's buzzy new movie Call Me By Your Name , set to popular songs running the gamut from Rihanna's banger "B-tch Better Have My Money" to Taylor Swift's latest ear worm, the ubiquitous "Look What You Made Me Do."

No matter what the song, however, one thing's for sure — Armie's got some serious moves. See the best iterations for "Armie Dancing to" below.

Looks like Armie is a fan of classics like "Bohemian Rhapsody."

bohemian rhapsody by queen pic.twitter.com/B3McKCeqR8 - armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 13, 2017

And he's definitely a stan for Bad Gal Ri Ri.

bitch better have my money by rihanna pic.twitter.com/DvzaP3LzWc - armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

Although Taylor Swift seems to be a pretty good fit for his dance moves.

look what you made me do by taylor swift pic.twitter.com/4eUgPvzDqA - armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

But Armie would also like to let you know that he can get down to reggaeton and Daddy Yankee.

gasolina by daddy yankee pic.twitter.com/NfKfF3Jmhs - armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

Never change, Armie!