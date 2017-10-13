Sometimes, the Internet can seem like a never-ending source of depressing news, but other times it can be a source of pure joy, something that rang especially true this week with one cheeky Twitter account dedicated to bringing delight to the masses with clips of Hollywood heartthrob Armie Hammer dancing to everyone's favorite songs.
The account, which is appropriately called @armiedancingto, features a clip from Hammer's buzzy new movie Call Me By Your Name, set to popular songs running the gamut from Rihanna's banger "B-tch Better Have My Money" to Taylor Swift's latest ear worm, the ubiquitous "Look What You Made Me Do."
No matter what the song, however, one thing's for sure — Armie's got some serious moves. See the best iterations for "Armie Dancing to" below.
Looks like Armie is a fan of classics like "Bohemian Rhapsody."
And he's definitely a stan for Bad Gal Ri Ri.
Although Taylor Swift seems to be a pretty good fit for his dance moves.
But Armie would also like to let you know that he can get down to reggaeton and Daddy Yankee.
Never change, Armie!