Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
FloridaFlorida Death Toll from Hurricane Irma Rises to 12
APTOPIX Hurricane Irma
public healthWhy You Should Think Twice About Playing With Puppies in a Pet Store
puppy
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
2017 emmysSean Spicer Wants a Piece of Melissa McCarthy's SNL Emmy
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Alec Baldwin" Episode 1718 -- Pictured: Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the "Sean Spicer Press Conference Cold Open" on February 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
iPhone 2017

Join the Internet in Its Moment of Silence for the Rose Gold iPhone Option

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:39 PM ET

After Apple wrapped up its September keynote which featured announcements on its Apple Watch, Apple TV and, of course, its iPhone lineup, including the 10th anniversary model iPhone X., there was one key casualty.

The iPhone 8 design didn't stray much from that of the iPhone 6 and 7 lines, except for the fact that the back is all glass, which had some on the internet worried the phones could easily break. However, people weren't just worried about their possible new iPhones shattering, the elimination of the rose gold option had many people missing the shade.

The iPhone 8 is available in silver, space gray and gold. Not rose gold, just gold. Some people were not happy.

Some people are actually refusing to get the new iPhone 8 because it doesn't come in rose gold.

Some people even called the option homophobic.

However, some people thought the name change was misleading and actually felt the "gold option" more closely resembled the previous rose gold models than the old gold coloring.

The special 10th anniversary iPhone everyone was waiting for also let some people down with its color choice. The iPhone X is only available in silver and space gray.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME