Apple just announced its new line of iPhones, including the 10th anniversary edition iPhone X , at its keynote event on Tuesday.

If you weren't able to tune in live, watch the video above to see everything Apple is releasing, including three new iPhones, a new Apple Watch , a new Apple TV and new iOS.

The much-anticipated iPhone X was announced along with new features like an edge-to-edge screen, facial recognition and the removal of the home button. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus also brought upgrades to the core iPhone lineup.

The company's Apple Watch saw the premiere of a new model and a new watchOS. The changes include cellular support, so you no longer have to rely on having an iPhone nearby for your Apple Watch to work, and a number of upgrades to the heart rate monitor app. Apple TV also got a 4K upgrade.

Watch the video above to catch all of the new features in action.