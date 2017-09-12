Tech
The iPhone X Is the Most Expensive Smartphone Apple's Ever Made

Mahita Gajanan
4:23 PM ET

Apple unveiled its long-anticipated iPhone X during its keynote event on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater inside the company's "spaceship" campus. Apple's next-gen iPhone comes with an updated processor, brighter and bigger edge-to-edge screen, wireless charging through a glass back and optimizations for augmented reality, among other features. It costs $999, making it the most expensive iPhone Apple's ever made.

Apple also announced additional iPhone models, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which offer more traditional updated features and pricing more in line with prior year versions. Here's how much the new phones cost:

How much the iPhone X costs

The iPhone X is available in 64GB or 256GB in silver and gray finishes. Thus far, prices start at $999.

How much the iPhone 8 costs

The iPhone 8 comes in silver, gray and gold, offering 64GB or 256GB in available space. Prices start at $699.

How much the iPhone 8 Plus costs

The iPhone 8 Plus has the same available space and also comes in gold, silver and gray finishes. It starts at $799.

How much the iPhone X costs when compared to Samsung Galaxy

The latest Samsung Galaxy Android smartphone, the 64GB Galaxy Note8 costs about $960. It is about $40 less than the iPhone X, though still more expensive than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Other Android phones are available at a much lower price point, including the Motorola Moto G5 Plus, which is available for about $230.

