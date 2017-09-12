The Internet Is Terrified the New iPhone 8 Will Break

Seconds after Apple unveiled its next generation of iPhones at Tuesday's big Apple Event, the inevitable hot takes from tech fans started rolling in.
One thing that sets the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus apart is the switch to a seamless glass panel on both the front and back of the phone. (Technically, this is meant to assist in the new wireless charging functionality.) While aesthetically beautiful in its simplicity, the updated design element quickly lead some to shudder with fear. Anyone who's dealt with a shattered iPhone screen can testify to the emotional spectrum a cracked screen can elicit, from annoyance, to despair, to irritation at the unavoidable replacement expense.
While Apple noted that the new iPhones' glass panels are reinforced by an internal steel structure to make them "the most durable glass ever in a smartphone," not everyone bought in. Here's how the Internet is mentally preparing for twice as much physical glass — and double the opportunity to break it.