In an interview with the Associated Press, new father, tequila entrepreneur and Hollywood icon George Clooney shared some relatable nuggets about his experiences as a parent. Namely: having baby twins with high-powered international lawyer Amal Clooney isn't all picture-perfect family moments. There's plenty of mess, too.

"I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," Clooney joked in signature style about his experiences preparing for big event appearances. "It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So it all works out." George and Amal welcomed infants Ella and Alexander earlier this summer. Since then, the family of four have been spending most of their time in Clooney's longtime preferred vacation spot of Lake Como, Italy .

He also commended Amal on her skills. "She's like an Olympic athlete," he said of his wife; the two have been married for nearly three years. "She's doing so beautifully."

For Clooney, who's heading into the press circuit to promote his new movie Suburbicon out Oct. 27 — which he directed, and which stars Matt Damon — fatherhood wasn't necessarily in the cards. But he seems to be taking to it just fine.

"Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit," he said. "I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."