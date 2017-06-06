George Clooney and Amal Clooney have welcomed their twins, one girl and one boy, on Tuesday morning, PEOPLE confirms . These are the first children for both the actor and director George, 56, and high-profile human rights attorney and activist Amal, 39.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” Clooney's rep told PEOPLE.

The Clooneys, who dated for about a year before they married, tied the knot in 2014 at a wedding in Venice . During the last year, Amal has maintained her position as a public advocate for human rights and a consistent anti-genocide champion, while Oscar winner Clooney kept up his role as a public figure and spirits entrepreneur . In February, they attended the César Awards in Paris together and went shopping for nursery furniture, before heading to their home in the English countryside for the remainder of the wait for the infants' arrivals.

Long-time friend Rande Gerber, husband to Cindy Crawford, has mentioned that he has high hopes for Clooney as a father. “He is going to be an amazing dad , and Amal is going to be an incredible mother," Gerber previously told PEOPLE. Fellow actor Julia Roberts also only had positive things to say about the new parents: "They are a great couple, and they don’t need advice from me or anybody else,” she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier in May.