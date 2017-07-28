George Clooney attends the "Gravity" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 1, 2013 in New York City.

George Clooney attends the "Gravity" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 1, 2013 in New York City. D Dipasupil—FilmMagic/Getty Images

George Clooney has hit back at paparazzi who took photographs of him and his wife, Amal, holding their one-and-a-half-month-old twin babies in their home. The unauthorized photographs were published on the front cover of the French magazine Voici .

"Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," wrote the Money Monster star in a strongly-worded statement acquired by TIME, adding, "The safety of our children demands it."

Clooney added in the statement that the photographers scaled a fence, climbed a tree and "illegally" took photographs of newborns Ella and Alexander, who were inside his Lake Como estate at the time. The pair have not yet released any official photos of the twins, who were born on June 6 .

The actor has fought against the paparazzi before.

During the lead up to his 2014 wedding to Amal, Clooney won privacy laws in order to keep photographers and other unwanted guests from his Italian mansion.