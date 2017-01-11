+ READ ARTICLE





George Clooney acted alongside Meryl Streep for the stop-motion Wes Anderson adaption of Roald Dahl’s The Fantastic Mr. Fox, when the starry duo played crafty vulpines.

So of course the actor had something to say in response to president-elect Donald Trump’s tweet that Streep is “overrated” after she criticized him in her Golden Globes acceptance speech.

“I’ve always said that about Meryl,” Clooney told PEOPLE with wry humor. “She’s maybe the most overrated actress of all-time. She and I worked together on Fantastic Mr. Fox as husband and wife, and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she’s overrated,” he added.

He did have a follow-up question for the president-elect whose personal Twitter use has been questioned. “Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?” he told PEOPLE.

Like Streep, Clooney was a public Hillary Clinton supporter during the 2016 campaign.

Although Trump said he had not seen Streep’s remarks, Trump told the New York Times he was “not surprised” that he had come under attack from “liberal movie people.”

