Game of Thrones Just Confirmed a Game-Changing Twist to a Major Prophecy

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Melisandre was exiled from the North by Jon Snow at the end of the sixth season of Game of Thrones . But in Sunday night's episode, she made it clear that her expulsion hasn't affected her opinion about the role she believes he will play in the wars to come. While meeting with Daenerys Targaryeen , the Red Priestess convinced her to summon Jon to Dragonstone to have him tell her of the things he saw north of the Wall.

Melisandre has previously declared Jon to be the Prince Who Was Promised — a prophesied savior in the religion of R'hllor who is the reincarnation of legendary hero Azor Ahai and is destined to lead the people against the White Walkers. However, during her conversation with the dragon queen, she revealed that the prophecy may refer to more than one person.

"Prophecies are dangerous things," Melisandre said. "I believe you have a role to play, as does another — The King in the North, Jon Snow."

Dany questioned her reasoning, stating that she is not a prince. But Missandei quickly stepped in to correct her queen's interpretation of the prophecy. "That noun has no gender in High Valyrian so the proper translation for that prophecy would be the Prince or Princess Who Was Promised will bring the dawn," she said.

It's tempting to believe Jon and Daenerys teaming up will be the solution to defeating the army of dead currently marching south. Some even think their meeting will lead to a romance that could set the course for the series' end — despite the fact that the confirmation of R+L=J means they are related.

However, Melisandre has been wrong about this prophecy before, having originally declared Stannis Baratheon to be the Prince. Only time will tell if she has finally gotten it right.

"The Queen's Justice," the third episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season airs July 30 at 9 p.m. on HBO.