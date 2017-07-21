TelevisionThe Game of Thrones Cast Did Not Enjoy Talking About Jon Snow's Death for a Year
BooksNot Everyone Escaped at Dunkirk. This Is What Happened After the Rescue
French Troops Evacuated from Dunkirk
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionAlfie Allen Brought His Tiny Dog to the Game of Thrones Comic-Con Panel
Comic-Con International 2017 - "Game Of Thrones" Panel And Q+A Session
Television

The New Game of Thrones Comic-Con Trailer Sets Up a Meeting Between Jon Snow and Daenerys

Eliana Dockterman
5:45 PM ET

HBO dropped a new Game of Thrones trailer at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Teasing future episodes, the trailer flashes to the inevitable alliances and clashes that will happen this season — and sets up the long-awaited meeting between the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons.

The clip begins with Daenerys saying, "I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms and I will."

Meanwhile, Jon Snow argues in the North that his army cannot defeat the White Walkers alone. He points out that Daenerys "has dragon fire," though some of his followers don't think that a Targaryen can be trusted.

The trailer ends with Melisandre in Daenerys' throne room. We last saw her being banished from the North by Jon Snow for killing the young girl, Shireen. But the priestess seems to have made her way back to Dragonstone (where she once birthed a murderous shadow baby) to make her plea to the queen.

"I believe you have a role to play as does another," the Red Woman says, referring presumably to Jon Snow. It seems the meeting will happen this season.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME