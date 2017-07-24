One of Your Favorite Game of Thrones Couples Finally Had Their Big Moment

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

The second episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season saw Missandei and Grey Worm finally act on their feelings for each other, fulfilling a longtime wish for fans of the star-crossed pair.

Daenerys' interpreter and commander have been pining for one another since season four of the HBO drama. However, because Grey Worm is Unsullied — meaning he was castrated as an infant — some wondered if the pair would ever act on their feelings.

Luckily, when Missandei showed up to say goodbye to Grey Worm on the night before he set sail for Casterly Rock, it was finally on.

"It is hard for me to say goodbye to you," Grey Worm told her before kissing her. "You are my weakness...When Unsullied are young, the masters learn their fears...But I had no fears. I was never the biggest, never the strongest, but I was bravest, always...Until I meet Missandei from the isle of Naath. Now I have fear."

Of course, fans couldn't stop talking about the steamy scene.

"The Queen's Justice," the third episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season airs July 30 at 9 p.m. on HBO.