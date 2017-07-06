Politics
Search
Sign In
celebritiesA Previously Unseen Letter from Tupac to Madonna Is Being Put up For Auction
Tupac Shakur In 'Gridlock'd'
spaceSpaceX Successfully Launches a Communication Satellite on the Third Try
SpaceX Launch
VenezuelaMaduro Supporters Storm Venezuela's Congress and Attack Opposition Lawmakers
Franco Casella
ImmigrationHawaii State Attorneys Say Including Grandmas in Trump's Travel Ban is ‘Preposterous’
Travel Ban Hawaii
Congress

Congressman Steve Scalise Has Been Readmitted to Intensive Care

Kevin Lui
Jul 05, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was shot last month during a Congressional baseball practice, has been readmitted to the intensive care unit and is in a "serious" condition.

"Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit ... due to new concerns for infection," the Medstar Washington Hospital, where Scalise is being treated, announced late Wednesday.

Scalise was shot three weeks ago after a gunman opened fire on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where he and other GOP lawmakers were practicing for an annual Congressional charity baseball game.

A total of five people, including Scalise, were injured. The 66-year-old gunman, a business owner of Illinois, died in hospital from his injuries after having exchanged fire with law enforcement.

Scalise was shot in his left hip, and the bullet caused some damage to his internal organs. His condition had been upgraded from "serious" to "fair" late last month following surgery.

The hospital said that it will provide a further update on Scalise's condition on Thursday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME