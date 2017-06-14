What to Know About Suspected Virginia Shooter James Hodgkinson

A gunman wounded at least four people , including a top Republican lawmaker, in a Wednesday shooting rampage on a baseball field in Virginia where GOP legislators had gathered for baseball practice, officials said. The suspected shooter was taken into custody after exchanging fire with law enforcement, police said. The suspect later died from his injuries, President Donald Trump said at a news conference.

Who is suspected shooter James Hodgkinson?

Federal and local authorities have not yet officially named the suspected shooter. However, he was identified as James Hodgkinson, according to the Associated Press, which cited a government official.

The 66-year-old was a business owner of Belleville, Ill. who had had at least one previous run in with the law, the Washington Post reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Hodgkinson appears to own a home inspection business. However, state records show his home inspection license expired in November 2016, according to the Post.

The newspaper said he faced battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle charges in April 2006 that were later dismissed.

What was his motive?

A motive is still unclear, and the FBI is investigating the incident. Tim Slater, the FBI special agent in charge of the Washington, D.C. field office, said it’s too soon to say whether the GOP lawmakers were targeted in a deliberate attack. “We’re exploring all angles,” Slater said.

The Republican baseball team practices every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va., according to Rep. Roger Williams, who coaches the GOP baseball team. The legislators were warming up for practice about 7 a.m. when gunfire erupted on the field, he said.

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN he “never heard the shooter utter a word.”