U.S.
Search
Sign In
InternetThe Internet Is Losing Its Collective Mind Over This Viral Hairstyle Fail
half-up-hair
SyriaHuman Rights Watch Says Using White Phosphorous in Fight Against ISIS Harms Civilians
FILES-IRAQ-CONFLICT-RIGHTS-WEAPONS-HRW
PoliticsShooting Rocks the Capital
Capitol
politicsThe Attack That Launched the U.S. Capitol Police
Security Increased On Capitol Hill And Around D.C. After Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice
Crime

What to Know About Suspected Virginia Shooter James Hodgkinson

Melissa Chan
11:47 AM ET

A gunman wounded at least four people, including a top Republican lawmaker, in a Wednesday shooting rampage on a baseball field in Virginia where GOP legislators had gathered for baseball practice, officials said. The suspected shooter was taken into custody after exchanging fire with law enforcement, police said. The suspect later died from his injuries, President Donald Trump said at a news conference.

Who is suspected shooter James Hodgkinson?

Federal and local authorities have not yet officially named the suspected shooter. However, he was identified as James Hodgkinson, according to the Associated Press, which cited a government official.

The 66-year-old was a business owner of Belleville, Ill. who had had at least one previous run in with the law, the Washington Post reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Hodgkinson appears to own a home inspection business. However, state records show his home inspection license expired in November 2016, according to the Post.

The newspaper said he faced battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle charges in April 2006 that were later dismissed.

What was his motive?

A motive is still unclear, and the FBI is investigating the incident. Tim Slater, the FBI special agent in charge of the Washington, D.C. field office, said it’s too soon to say whether the GOP lawmakers were targeted in a deliberate attack. “We’re exploring all angles,” Slater said.

The Republican baseball team practices every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va., according to Rep. Roger Williams, who coaches the GOP baseball team. The legislators were warming up for practice about 7 a.m. when gunfire erupted on the field, he said.

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN he “never heard the shooter utter a word.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME