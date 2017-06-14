U.S.
Crime

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Has Been Shot in Virginia

Katie Reilly
8:14 AM ET

Police in Virginia were scrambling Wednesday morning to respond to reports of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria where Republican members of Congress were practicing for an annual charity game, and at least one lawmaker had been shot, a colleague who witnessed it said.

In posts on Twitter, the Alexandria Police Department said a suspect was believed to be in custody, and that victims were being transported to area hospitals. Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, who was on the scene, said during an interview on CNN that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and a congressional aide had been shot. "I heard Steve Scalise scream," Brooks said. "He was shot."

A police spokesperson said she could not yet confirm the number of injuries. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump Administration was aware of the shooting.

"Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia," Spicer said on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected."

