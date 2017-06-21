Steve Scalise Making 'Good Progress' After Shooting, Hospital Says

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif. walk to a security briefing for lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 14, 2017, after a gunman opened fire wounding House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise of La., and others during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif. walk to a security briefing for lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 14, 2017, after a gunman opened fire wounding House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise of La., and others during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. J. Scott Applewhite—AP

One week after Steve Scalise was shot during a congressional baseball practice, the congressman has continued to improve, with his condition upgraded from serious to fair.

"Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress. He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation," Medstar Washington Hospital, where Scalise is being treated, said in a statement Wednesday.

On June 17, the last time the hospital provided an update, the hospital said his condition was "serious," and that he had undergone another surgery but was continuing to improve. Before that, he had been in critical condition since he was brought to the hospital in shock after the shooting.

Scalise was shot Wednesday June 14, after a gunman opened fire at a GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. He was shot in the left hip, and t he bullet injured his internal organs.

"He’s in some trouble," President Donald Trump said last Thursday, "but he’s a great fighter, and he’s going to be OK, we hope."

The FBI said Wednesday they believe shooter James Hodgkinson , 66, of Illinois, who was killed in gunfire exchange with law enforcement, acted alone when he opened fire on the baseball practice.