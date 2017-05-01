Politics
Search
Sign In
BooksThe Enduring Power of John F. Kennedy's Message to the World
A Conversation With JFK
Five Best IdeasWhy It Feels Like Food Is Taking Over Our Lives
Summer Table Scape Horizontal
Gift Guide7 Father's Day Gifts For the Dad Who Loves Sports
Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Didn't Shy Away From Comparison to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte
TIME Magazine default image
Morning Must Reads

What the Budget Deal Does — and Doesn't

Zeke J Miller
11:57 AM ET

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill reached an agreement over the weekend to keep the government open through Sept. 30—and the negotiator-in-chief got rolled. The deal increases funding for the military and border security—narrowly restricts its use and prevents it from being used to build Trump's border wall. Where Trump's request for the current fiscal year had defense and border spending, it had steep cuts for the EPA, State Department and other agencies in an effort to make it deficit-neutral. But he lost on that front as well. The will also increase non-defense spending, including funding retirement accounts for coal miners, expanding cancer research and providing for healthcare in Puerto Rico. It also maintains funding for Planned Parenthood and funds former President Obama's cancer moonshot program. It also funds subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. The White House maintains that it's merely living to fight another day—on the FY 2018 budget negotiations that will begin in earnest in a few weeks. But accepting all of these provisions to avert a shutdown shows just how little juice Trump has on Capitol Hill right now to drive his own agenda.

Trump invites Duterte to the White House. What happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. And Bernie Sanders knocks Obama on Wall Street speaking fees.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Budget Deal Reached in Congress
The agreement would avoid a government shutdown.

Democrats Say They Now Know Exactly Why Clinton Lost
The Obama-Trump voter [McClatchy]

Trump’s ‘Very Friendly’ Talk With Duterte Stuns Aides and Critics Alike
Duterte's brutal drug crackdown has drawn condemnation from rights groups [New York Times]

Amid Immigration Setbacks, One Trump Strategy Seems to Be Working: Fear
Reduced crossings and heightened nerves [Washington Post]

The First 100 Days of President Trump's Critics Went Surprisingly Well
The state of the resistance [TIME]

Sign up for POLITICS and more. View Sample

Sound Off

“I mean had Andrew Jackson been a little later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but had had a big hear. He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War, he said, ‘There’s no reason for this.' “People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?” — President Trump in an interview with journalist Salena Zito (Jackson died well before the Civil War.)

"Okay, it's enough. Thank you." — Trump abruptly ending an interview with CBS's John Dickerson when asked about his Obama wiretapping claims

Bits and Bites

Journalists honor press freedom at a dinner without Trump [Associated Press]

'America Has Rarely Seen Such Success': Trump Campaign Releases Ad on President's First 100 Days [TIME]

President Trump Rallies Pennsylvania Crowd to Mark His First 100 Days [Associated Press]

Trump starts dismantling his shadow Cabinet [Politico]

The 5 Best Jokes From the White House Correspondents' Dinner [TIME]

'We Are Not Fake News': Journalists Toast Freedom of the Press at Dinner [TIME]

President Trump Invites Controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to White House [TIME]

White House official says 'we've looked at' changes to libel laws that would restrict press freedom [ABC]

President Trump's Adviser Sebastian Gorka to Leave the White House [Associated Press]

Bernie Sanders Calls Barack Obama's $400,000 Wall Street Speech 'Distasteful' [TIME]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME