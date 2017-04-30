Politics
Search
Sign In
sleepHow to Take the Perfect Nap
An eye mask
sleepHow to Wake Up To Your Creativity
Last Puzzle Piece TIME health stock
Texas'I've Never Seen Anything Like It': Deadly Tornado Tears Through Texas
Severe Weather Texas
Mount EverestRenowned Swiss Climber Ueli Steck Killed in Nepal Prior to Mount Everest Expedition
ASI-GEN NEPAL-ESCALADOR MUERTO, CABEZA
GQ Celebrates NBA All-Star Weekend 2017 - Arrivals
Actor, comedian Hasan Minhaj attends GQ Celebration of NBA All-Star Weekend 2017 at Ogden Museum Of Southern Art on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  Josh Brasted—Getty Images
White House

The 5 Best Jokes From the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Alana Abramson
10:17 AM ET

The White House Correspondents' Dinner, usually a night where celebrities, politicians and the media team up for a night of laughter, was a different affair Saturday than in years past. In a break with precedent, President Trump not only declined to attend the dinner, where presidents typically give a satirical toast, he wasn't even in the nation's Capitol — choosing instead to hold a rally in Pennsylvania.

And the featured speaker, "Daily Show" Senior Correspondent Hasan Minhaj didn't hold back during his speech — joking about his Muslim background and former President Barack Obama "jetskiing while the world burns," and of course, roasting President Trump and his Administration.

"I am truly honored to be here," Minhaj said, "even though all of Hollywood pulled out now that King Joffrey is President and it feels like the red wedding in here."

Minhaj did close on a more serious note, emphasizing the importance of journalism and the First Amendment, telling journalists how in a sense, they now feel the way minorities have felt for decades, and marveling that, as a Muslim-American son of immigrants, he was invited to skewer the President at the annual dinner.

"Only in America," he said.

Here are the top five moments from his speech.

Poking Fun at Kellyanne Conway's use of "Alternative Facts"


"I would say it's an honor to be here, but that would be an alternative fact. It is not. No one wanted to do this, so of course it lands in the hands of an immigrant. That's how it always goes down. No one wanted this gig! No one. Don Rickles died just so you wouldn't ask him to take this gig. RIP to Don Rickles, the only Donald with thick enough skin to take a joke like that. RIP to the legend."

Comparing the Trump Administration to Anthony Weiner

"For the record, the WHCA is a group of journalists who cover the White House. They are not King Joffrey's goons. So I am so glad you guys are all here tonight to honor a great tradition. Because we all know this Administration loves deleting history faster than Anthony Weiner when he hears footsteps. So thank you for being here."

On Trump's Absence at the WHCD

"I get it, we gotta address the elephant thats not in the room. The leader of our country is not here and that's because he lives in Moscow. It's a very long flight. It's hard for Vlad to make it. Vlad can't just make it on a Saturday, it's a Saturday! As for the other guy, I think he's in Pennsylvania because he can't take a joke."

"I get why Donald Trump didn't want to be roasted tonight. By the looks of him, he's been roasting nonstop for the last 70 years. Historically, the President usually performs at the White House Correspondents; Dinner, but I think I speak for all of us when I say he's done far too much bombing this month."

The Timing of Trump's Tweets

"He tweets at 3 a.m. sober. Who is tweeting at 3 a.m. sober? Donald Trump, because its 10 a.m. in Russia. Those are business hours."

Fact Checking Trump's Frederick Douglass Remark

"Frederick Douglass isn't here and thats because he's dead. Someone tell the President."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME