Leading Conservatives Gather For Annual CPAC Event In National Harbor, Maryland
Deputy assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka during the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 24, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland.  Alex Wong—Getty Images
White House

President Trump's Adviser Sebastian Gorka to Leave the White House

Vivian Salama / AP
2:55 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — An adviser to President Donald Trump will be leaving the White House.

A senior administration official says Sebastian Gorka, a former counterterrorism analyst for Fox News who joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, will be leaving the White House in the coming days.

The official says that Gorka had initially been hired to play a key role on the Strategic Initiatives Group, an advisory panel created by Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon to run parallel to the National Security Council.

But that group fizzled out in the early months of the administration. Gorka was unable to get clearance for the National Security Council after he was charged last year with carrying a weapon at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The official spoke anonymously to discuss private personnel matters. Attempts to reach Gorka by email for comment were not immediately successful.

Follow TIME