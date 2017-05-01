Politics
White House

'America Has Rarely Seen Such Success': Trump Campaign Releases Ad on President's First 100 Days

Maya Rhodan
10:19 AM ET

President Donald Trump is three years away from his next election, but his campaign has already released an ad highlighting the work the president has done in his first 100 days in office.

"Donald Trump, sworn in as president 100 days ago. America has rarely seen such success," a voice artist says in the ad.

The ad touts the successful confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump giving the Keystone Pipeline the green light, the work the president has done to roll back Obama-era regulations and what the campaign calls the "biggest tax cut plan in history." The president has called the first 100 days a "ridiculous" standard, but the White House went into overdrive last week to show the work the administration has done in its first few months.

"You wouldn't know it from watching the news," the ad's narrator says as the words "Fake News" flash across the screen. "America is winning and President Trump is making America great again."

The $1.5 million ad buy is set to air in markets across the U.S. Trump's campaign said the ads will also be targeted at specific voting groups on the web.

