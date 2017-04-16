Foreign PolicyVice President Mike Pence Warns of North Korea's 'Provocation' Following Failed Missile Launch
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence visit at Seoul National Cemetery on April 16, 2017 in Seoul.
Tax forms, pencil and receipts, close-up
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
INDIA / Uttar Pradesh / Noida / 4 October 2010Ma. Nausad operates his SBI EKO mini savings account at an EKO Customer Service Point in Harola village locality of Noida, a suburb of Delhi. A migrant worker who runs a small roadside tire repair shop, Md. Nausad is saving for his sister's marriage and remits money on a regular basis to his home in Bihar.
Television

Melissa McCarthy Brings Back Sean Spicer to 'SNL' for Easter Surprise

Jennifer Calfas
9:54 AM ET

Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live to reprise her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer — but this time, she was dressed as the Easter bunny.

In the clip , McCarthy’s “Spicey” apologized for his controversial comments about the Holocaust and Adolf Hitler he made during a press briefing last week. (He has since apologized.)

The Easter bunny is a familiar role for Spicer, who played it at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll during the Bush administration.

“Everybody shut up so I can apologize,” McCarthy said in her Easter bunny costume. “Yes, you all got your wish this week, didn’t you, huh? Spicey finally made a mistake.”

“Clearly I meant concentration clubs, OK?” she said.

Last week, Spicer falsely claimed Hitler did not use chemical weapons during World War II and referred to concentration camps as “concentration centers.”

“I would like you to know that I am sensitive to the fact that they were sent there on trains,” McCarthy’s Spicer said. “Hey, at least they didn’t have to fly United, am I right?”

The skit concluded with McCarthy driving away in a cracked open Easter egg — once again destroying the set, which she did in past skits. “Everybody just eat as much candy as you want ‘cause this is probably our last Easter on Earth,” she ended the skit.

Watch the whole skit above.

