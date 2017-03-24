Newsfeed
Television

Watch Melissa McCarthy Explain How She Transforms Into Saturday Night Live's Sean Spicer

Melissa Locker
1:56 PM ET

Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of press secretary Sean “Spicey” Spicer has earned big laughs on Saturday Night Live. Part of the charm of McCarthy’s impersonation is her radical transformation from red-headed star of Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters to Spicer with his exhausted demeanor, receding hairline, and sleepy eyes. S

When McCarthy stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, she revealed some of the secrets to her transformation. Turns out that when SNL initially approached McCarthy about playing Spicer, she didn’t think it would be possible. That didn’t stop her from saying yes, though, and after they used prosthetics to push her ears forward, she got into it. “I was like, can I have eye bags?” she said. “And the answer was yes.”

She has mixed feelings about the results though. “I feel I look so much like my dad,” said McCarthy. “I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby and it’s me.”

