Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
celebritiesAdele Trolled Harry Styles With This Stress-Inducing 21st Birthday Present
59th GRAMMY Awards
climate changePoll: Voters Don't Support Donald Trump's Climate Change Agenda
donald trump coal miner
Syria'Horrified All of Us': Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Warns of U.S. Action in Syria Following Chemical Attack
U.S. Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson In Beijing
White HousePresident Trump on Syria: 'I Guess Something Should Happen'
Assad Regime's suspected chemical attack
Saturday Night Live - Season 41
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Donald Trump" Episode 1687 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taran Killam, Donald Trump, and Darrell Hammond during the monologue on November 7, 2015 -- (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
celebrities

Taran Killam on What It Was Like When Donald Trump Hosted Saturday Night Live

Raisa Bruner
3:45 PM ET

Back in November 2015, then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump snagged a spot hosting Saturday Night Live. He performed alongside his then-imitators, comedians Taran Killam and Darrell Hammond, who were full-time members of the cast (unlike Alec Baldwin, who has been helming the Trump impressions more recently, to general aplomb).

In a new interview with Brooklyn magazine, Killam—who now spends his time on Broadway, playing King George in a little show called Hamilton—reminisced on that memorable performance with Trump.

"It was not fun, and most of the cast and writers were not excited to have him there," Killam recalled. "I didn’t get the feeling that he was excited to be there, and it felt like a move for ratings from both sides."

He also reflected on Trump's experience behind-the-scenes.

"What you see is what you get with him, really. I mean, there was no big reveal. He struggled to read at the table read, which did not give many of us great confidence. Didn’t get the jokes, really. He’s just a man who seems to be powered by bluster," Killam said of the president.

That controversial episode of which Killam speaks ended up falling rather flat, with reviewers suggesting that the show played it safe.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME