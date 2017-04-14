U.S.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: ‘Mother of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan, North Korea’s Warning and Easter Sunday

Melissa Chan
8:49 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

U.S. drops 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan

The U.S. dropped a massive and powerful bomb in Afghanistan to destroy a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS militants were using to move around freely, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said yesterday. Pentagon officials called the GBU-43B weapon "the mother of all bombs," according to the Associated Press. The largest non-nuclear weapon U.S. forces have ever used in combat killed at least 36 ISIS fighters, the AP reports, citing officials in Afghanistan. “The United States takes the fight against ISIS very seriously, and in order to defeat the group, we must deny them operational space, which we did," Spicer said at a news briefing.

Tensions over nuclear North Korea intensify

A top North Korean official warned Friday that the country is prepared to strike back against the U.S. if President Donald Trump takes “reckless” military action against them, according to the AP. Vice Minister Han Song Ryol’s remark comes amid fears that North Korea will conduct a nuclear test over the weekend and concerns over how the U.S. would respond to it. Trump tweeted that the U.S. will “properly deal” with North Korea if China does not. China today called on both nations to stop “provoking and threatening each other,” according to Reuters.

Daughter of United Airlines passenger speaks out

A daughter of Dr. David Dao, the passenger who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight, said at a news conference yesterday that she was “horrified” and “sickened” to see her father be violently dragged off a plane on videos that have gone viral since the Sunday incident. Dao lost two teeth and suffered a concussion and broken nose in the high-profile confrontation, one of his attorneys said. Meanwhile, United pilots said in a joint statement released through their union that they are "infuriated" by what happened.

Also:

NASA has revealed new hints of life in space.

A Virginia father has been convicted of killing his young son to collect life insurance.

Four college students in Idaho were injured after a test rocket exploded, officials said.

A Six Flags roller coaster in Maryland got stuck with 24 people on board.

Taiwan has banned people from eating and selling cat and dog meat.

Ahead of Easter on Sunday, take a look at photos from LIFE’s pilgrimage to Jerusalem in 1955.

One run may add seven hours to your life, according to a new study.

A Friends musical is opening off-Broadway in New York City this fall.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

