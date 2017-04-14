The roller coaster, Super Man: Ride of Steel stands over 200-ft tall at Six Flags in Upper Marlboro, Md. near Washington, D.C.

Six Flags Roller Coaster Gets Stuck With 20 On Board

A roller coaster near Washington, D.C. got stuck Thursday evening, leaving 20 passengers trapped 100 feet up in the air.

The Joker’s Jinx ride stopped around 5:30 p.m. at Six Flags America in Large, Maryland, the Associated Press reported. The riders were upright and no one appeared in distress, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady said on his Twitter account . Officials had initially reported that 24 people were stranded.

Emergency crews were on the scene Thursday evening, working to bring passengers down in a rescue bucket.

PGFD video from scene at @SixFlagsDC High Angle Rescue. Everybody is doing good on board stalled car. Rescues starting. pic.twitter.com/aStBHoeMAf - Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 13, 2017

“Joker’s Jinx did not complete its regular ride cycle, causing it to stop at a safe location on the track. The Prince George’s County Fire Department is on site to assist in getting the riders safely off the ride. The safety of our guests is our highest priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before reopening,” Six Flags America said in a statement, according to the AP.

The Six Flags website describes the Joker’s Jinx as having a “spaghetti bowl” design. The coaster sends riders on “a cobra roll, a sidewinder loop, a corkscrew” and other reversals.

The same ride stalled in August 2014, trapping another two dozen people about 45 feet from the group, according to WUSA9 , a local CBS affiliate.